Des Moines’ last known Holocaust survivor passes away

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On September 4th, Holocaust survivor David Wolnerman passed away. He was 96 years old.

David was born in 1927 in Mondrzejow, Poland. He lost most of his immediate and extended family following Nazi occupation in 1939. Beginning at age 13, David spent six years in over 11 concentration camps throughout the war - including both Dachau and Auschwitz - surviving forced labor, a selection by Mengele, typhus, and starvation.

In an interview with KCCI, he credited lying about his age with saving his life.

On April 29th, 1945, he was liberated from Dachau, by General Eisenhower’s troops. David strongly felt that God pulled him through the hunger, sickness, and inhumanity of the experience.

Governor Reynolds released the following statement:

“Despite enduring the horrors of Nazi concentration camps as a young boy, I was always inspired by David’s optimism and his generosity to the Des Moines community. He led a life we can all learn from – focused on faith, family, and community.

David’s two sons, their families, and everyone mourning his death are in Kevin’s and my prayers. May David’s story live on for generations, so it is never forgotten.”

Services for David will be held Tuesday, September 5 at 11 a.m. at Dunn’s Chapel on Grand Avenue in Des Moines, Iowa. His grandson Rabbi Daniel Wolnerman will conduct the service. Interment will be at Jewish Glendale Cemetery, Des Moines, IA.

David was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jennie; brother Abraham, sisters Gittele Wolnerman and Bluma Schloss.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Michael and Missy Wolnerman Holocaust Education Fund (33158 Ute Ave., Waukee, IA 50263).

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.