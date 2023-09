ORONOCO, Minn. (KTTC) – The Ski Dox Water Ski Team will host its final show of the season in Oronoco on Lake Zumbro Monday, in honor of Labor Day.

The performance kicks off at The Pondy Restaurant and Bar at 1 p.m.

The Ski Dox Water Ski Team has been around since the 1950s. The team consists of skiers of all ages, some as young as three-years old.

