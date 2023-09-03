No injuries reported in Albert Lea vehicle trailer fire

By Megan Zemple
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) –No injuries were reported in a fire Saturday morning in a trailer being pulled by a truck in Albert Lea.

Albert Lea Fire Rescue was dispatched to 2808 Bridge Ave. around 11:30 a.m. Crews found the trailer had been disconnected from the towing vehicle with flames coming out of the front half of the trailer roof.

Firefighters removed belongings from the trailer as they extinguished the fire. They remained on scene for an hour.

According to Albert Lea Fire Rescue, the cause of the fire was radiant heat from a trailer tire. Damages were estimated at $17,000.

The Albert Lea Police Department also responded to the fire.

