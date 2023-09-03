Near-record heat possible Sunday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We saw a rather warm Saturday to kick off the long holiday weekend. Rochester reached a high temperature of 94°, which tied the daily record high back in 1929. Conditions will remain warm overnight as temperatures are only expected to cool down to the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds will remain breezy out of the southwest at 10-20 mph with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies.

Rochester's record high Saturday (KTTC)

A Heat Advisory will be in effect for our riverside counties until 5 p.m. Tuesday. During this time, heat index values of 95°-100° are possible in these highlighted areas.

Heat Advisory (KTTC)

More near-record/record-breaking heat is possible on Sunday as many towns across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa are expected to climb into the mid-90s. Widespread sunshine will continue along with strong southwest winds at 15-20 mph with gusts near 30 mph.

Possible records Sunday (KTTC)

Temperatures will remain hot in the low to mid-90s on Labor Day Monday and some towns could once again see record-breaking to near-record high temperatures. Mainly sunny skies and breezy south winds at 10-20 mph are expected. One more hot day in the upper 80s and low 90s is possible Tuesday before cooler weather settles in for the midweek.

Rain chances Tuesday night (KTTC)

A strong cold front is expected to pass through the region Tueday night into Wednesday, bringing cooler temperatures and a possible rain chance to our area. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible Late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, but overall confidence in how widespread this activity will be and how much rainfall our area will see is low. This will be our only chance for rainfall in the next several days. Temperatures on the back side of this front will be much more seasonal in the mid to upper 70s. These comfortable conditions are expected to last through the end of the work week and into the weekend.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.