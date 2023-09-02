Salvation Army looking to stock up for winter

By Matt Rineer
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Temperatures remain quite toasty outside, but it won’t be long before many find themselves in need of clothes for the cold weather months.

The Rochester Salvation Army is seeking donations of winter clothing items, as it looks to add to its resource room before the seasons change.

It is accepting donations of winter coats, boots, socks, blankets, and other items. Organizers ask that donors communicate with them before donating, to ensure the organization will be able to accept the items.

“We have a need for, I believe, anywhere from 32 to 36 waist pants, anywhere from length 32 to 34 length. Often times people want to donate whatever they have in their closet. But if they could let us know what their bringing by first, then we can let them know if we can use it.”

Salvation Army Program Director Steve Friederich

The Rochester Salvation Army will also be hosting a coat drive in the month of October. On October 7th, it will be taking donations of winter clothes at HyVee Barlow in Rochester.

If you are interested in learning more or donating today, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
27-year-old father dies in work-related farming accident
A Waukon, Iowa man is dead after a crash between a pick up truck and a motorcycle in Allamakee...
Fatal crash between pick up truck and motorcycle in Allamakee County
Emergency landing
Plane makes emergency landing in Winona Wednesday night
RPD logo
Police investigating shooting in Northeast Rochester
handcuffs
Rochester man arrested again for drugs

Latest News

How You Can Park for Luke Bryan Concert and Support Students
Grillin' at the Dover-Eyota Tailgate
Suicide Prevention Month
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Kamie visits with Dover-Eyota Football Team