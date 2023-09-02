Salvation Army looking to stock up for winter

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Temperatures remain quite toasty outside, but it won’t be long before many find themselves in need of clothes for the cold weather months.

The Rochester Salvation Army is seeking donations of winter clothing items, as it looks to add to its resource room before the seasons change.

It is accepting donations of winter coats, boots, socks, blankets, and other items. Organizers ask that donors communicate with them before donating, to ensure the organization will be able to accept the items.

“We have a need for, I believe, anywhere from 32 to 36 waist pants, anywhere from length 32 to 34 length. Often times people want to donate whatever they have in their closet. But if they could let us know what their bringing by first, then we can let them know if we can use it.”

The Rochester Salvation Army will also be hosting a coat drive in the month of October. On October 7th, it will be taking donations of winter clothes at HyVee Barlow in Rochester.

If you are interested in learning more or donating today, click here.

