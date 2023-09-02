Runners to enjoy Beer and Bagel Off-Road Race Series Saturday

By Caitlin Alexander
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Some Rochester residents are starting their Saturday off with exercise, breakfast, and fun!

The Beer and Bagel Off-Road Race Series is taking over Chester Woods Park for the event which starts at 9 a.m.

The run and walk is about four miles and utilizes trails, roads, and grassy areas.

The event includes food, cold beverages, and backyard games.

The registration fee includes a shirt.

