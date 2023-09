WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Winona Fire Department has confirmed with KTTC that a fire broke out at Miller Scrap & Disposal, located in eastern Winona. All units appeared on scene.

There is no word of any injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

KTTC will provide updates as they come in.

