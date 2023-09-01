A sunny, breezy, and hot holiday weekend is ahead
High temps will be in the 80s and 90s for the next several days
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – If you’re not ready to say goodbye to summer yet, you have a reason to smile as there will be plenty of summer warmth in the area today. We have even more heat in store for the rest of the holiday weekend. It may seem strange, but we’re going to transition from the stretch of early fall-like weather we experienced in late August to summer-like conditions to kick off the month of September. This month is actually considered to be part of meteorological fall. Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day with a southerly breeze that will reach 25 miles per hour, and high temperatures will be in the mid-80s this afternoon.
Temperatures will hover in the mid-60s tonight under partly cloudy skies. A southwest breeze will continue to work to pull in warmer air during the night.
Saturday will be breezy and hot with a few scattered clouds in the area. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the low 90s with a southwest breeze that will gust to 25 miles per hour.
Temperatures will be even hotter on Sunday and Labor Day and the very warm air mass from the Plains continues to sweep across the upper Mississippi Valley. We’ll have mostly sunny skies in the area with a gusty southwest breeze that will reach 25 miles per hour. Heat index values will be in the mid and upper 90s.
Humidity levels will build on Tuesday as a tropical air mass will make its way into the area ahead of a cold front that will be approaching from the west. There will be a chance of isolated thunderstorms late in the day and high temperatures will be in the low 90s.
Behind the midweek cold front, there will be a chance for a few stray thunderstorms in the area next Wednesday, with sunny and seasonably warm temperatures. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s for the latter part of the upcoming week and the following weekend.
