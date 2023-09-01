State Fair brought to senior community in Rochester

By Matt Rineer
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota State Fair is underway, but not everyone can make it to Falcon Heights to celebrate. Thursday, one senior living community in Rochester offered a solution.

The Waters on Mayowood hosted a state fair-themed day for its residents. The day began with a vintage car show. Then at 4 p.m., the community offered a variety of state fair-themed food and drinks.

Organizers aimed to bring an event that offers residents a chance to spend time with others.

“We have a really thriving community, lots of people have formed friendships, and they love to have a good time. Just because we age doesn’t mean we don’t want to have fun, and so many of them are just really looking forward to it.”

The Waters on Mayowood Active Life Manager Marni Harris

