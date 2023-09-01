State Fair brought to senior community in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota State Fair is underway, but not everyone can make it to Falcon Heights to celebrate. Thursday, one senior living community in Rochester offered a solution.

The Waters on Mayowood hosted a state fair-themed day for its residents. The day began with a vintage car show. Then at 4 p.m., the community offered a variety of state fair-themed food and drinks.

Organizers aimed to bring an event that offers residents a chance to spend time with others.

“We have a really thriving community, lots of people have formed friendships, and they love to have a good time. Just because we age doesn’t mean we don’t want to have fun, and so many of them are just really looking forward to it.”

