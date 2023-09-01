Several new classes added to Rochester community education program

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Class is back in session for Rochester students, but did you know there are adult classes to take year-round? It’s called community education.

There are more than 150 courses available for folks 18-years-old and older in the Rochester area.

There are a variety of courses available from cooking classes to finance classes to sustainability classes. They’re all taught by local experts. There are some new courses added this fall including needle felting, resume and cover letter writing even snorkeling.

A lot of classes at hosted at the Northrop Education Center, but many are off campus at 125 LIVE or Dakota Middle School for example.

“Don’t stop learning when you graduate from high school or college, whatever. Don’t settle for that. Keep right on learning and expanding you knowledge” adult enrichment coordinator Ivan Idso said.

Most Rochester residents should have received a new catalog in the mail. It shows all of the available classes along with their dates, times, location and prices.

