Several new classes added to Rochester community education program

There are more than 150 courses available for folks 18-years-old and older in the Rochester area.
By Darian Leddy
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Class is back in session for Rochester students, but did you know there are adult classes to take year-round? It’s called community education.

There are more than 150 courses available for folks 18-years-old and older in the Rochester area.

There are a variety of courses available from cooking classes to finance classes to sustainability classes. They’re all taught by local experts. There are some new courses added this fall including needle felting, resume and cover letter writing even snorkeling.

A lot of classes at hosted at the Northrop Education Center, but many are off campus at 125 LIVE or Dakota Middle School for example.

“Don’t stop learning when you graduate from high school or college, whatever. Don’t settle for that. Keep right on learning and expanding you knowledge” adult enrichment coordinator Ivan Idso said.

Most Rochester residents should have received a new catalog in the mail. It shows all of the available classes along with their dates, times, location and prices.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
27-year-old father dies in work-related farming accident
A Waukon, Iowa man is dead after a crash between a pick up truck and a motorcycle in Allamakee...
Fatal crash between pick up truck and motorcycle in Allamakee County
Emergency landing
Plane makes emergency landing in Winona Wednesday night
ABC opens new store
Ability Building Community celebrates convenience store opening
Luke Bryan performs during CMA Fest 2022 on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in...
Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office prepares for Luke Bryan concert

Latest News

In Clear Lake, the police department is receiving several reports of scam phone calls to...
Clear Lake scam warning: scammers posing as real police officers
RPD logo
Police investigating shooting in Northeast Rochester
Minnesota rallies late to beat Nebraska 13-10 and ruin Rhule’s debut
State Fair brought to senior community in Rochester
State Fair brought to senior community in Rochester