By Eric Min
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – September is Suicide Prevention Month and it is a time to raise awareness about the importance of mental health.

Suicide is a difficult subject to discuss, and suicidal thoughts are something that can affect anyone at any age.

“We really wanna focus this month on helping people understand what the warning signs are and what they can do. Because we all have a role to play in preventing suicide.”

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Executive Director Sue Abderholden

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) says there are three main warning signs that we can look out for.

“It boils down to ‘Talk,’ ‘Mood,’ and ‘Behavior.’ Any changes in any one or any combination of those three things are a sign that you should reach out and have that conversation.”

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) Minnesota Area Director Amanda Leininger

Both NAMI and AFSP say reaching out and being there for the person is an important step.

“I think the big thing is to talk to them and to ask them how they are doing. And to specifically ask, ' Are you thinking about taking your own life?’ ‘Are you thinking about killing yourself?’ It does not plant the idea, but it also lets that person know that you are concerned about their wellbeing and that you care.”

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Executive Director Sue Abderholden

“Trust your gut, assume that you are the only person who is going to have that conversation. So, if you see any changes in talk, mood, or behavior, reach out and have that conversation.”

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) Minnesota Area Director Amanda Leininger

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is out there. Please call or text the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. For more information on how to get involved, you can visit the websites of AFSP or NAMI.

