Rochester woman pleads guilty to DWI in crash that injured teen

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester woman entered a guilty plea to third degree DWI with an aggravating factor Thursday, in a crash that injured a teen in June 2022.

In a court document, Price admitted that on June 3, 2022 around 10 p.m., she was driving after consuming two to three alcoholic beverages.

She said she went to pick up her son and was then involved in a crash while attempting to turn left from Broadway onto 48th Street.

She is not disputing that her blood alcohol content was .156.

The court document shows that in the plea agreement, the state agrees to cap jail recommendations at 60 days with the defendant free to argue for no additional jail. Price would then be on probation as part of a “stay of imposition” for three years.

Both parties in the agreement expect sentencing to happen in mid to late September 2023.

Third degree DWI is a gross misdemeanor offense. The remaining charges, including Criminal Vehicular Operation--Substantial Bodily Harm, were dropped as part of the plea agreement.

In the crash, five 18-year-olds in the other vehicle, a Dodge Charger, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Charger had a broken wrist, severe cuts on their legs, cuts on their hand, arm and head and possibly a concussion.

Price’s 13-year-old son was in a Lincoln Navigator with her at the time of the crash. Both Price and her son were not hurt in the crash.

Price was arrested after she showed signs of impairment, admitted to drinking alcohol and failed a sobriety test.

