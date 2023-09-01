Rochester man arrested again for drugs

handcuffs
handcuffs(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester man has been arrested again for possession of a high number of drugs after police surveilled him, Wednesday.

This is the second time in less than two months John Ask, of Rochester, has been arrested.

Police saw Ask leave his house around 5 p.m. and leave in a car when police promptly pulled the car over and arrested Ask on an apprehension order.

At the time of his arrest, Ask had 48 grams of crack cocaine on him and 88 grams of a substance testing positive for fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine in the car.

Ask was a passenger in the vehicle and Rochester Police (RPD) say the driver of the vehicle could also be facing charges.

Police then received a search warrant for Ask’s house and a vehicle parked at the house.

In the house, police found 48 grams of cocaine, 14 grams of crack cocaine, 20 grams of meth and 11 grams of ecstasy.

Ask is slated to be arraigned in court Friday morning.

RPD says the investigation into the drug operation Ask is apart of is ongoing and believe Ask was higher up in the operation.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
27-year-old father dies in work-related farming accident
A Waukon, Iowa man is dead after a crash between a pick up truck and a motorcycle in Allamakee...
Fatal crash between pick up truck and motorcycle in Allamakee County
Emergency landing
Plane makes emergency landing in Winona Wednesday night
ABC opens new store
Ability Building Community celebrates convenience store opening
Luke Bryan performs during CMA Fest 2022 on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in...
Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office prepares for Luke Bryan concert

Latest News

FILE - Stanford running back Mitch Leigber, middle, runs the ball against California during the...
ACC becomes latest power conference to expand cross-country by adding Stanford, Cal and SMU
Community ed
Several new classes added to Rochester community education program
In April 2022, when the FDA initially announced it was going to ban the popular flavor, it set...
FDA to finalize ban on menthol cigarettes in coming months
In Clear Lake, the police department is receiving several reports of scam phone calls to...
Clear Lake scam warning: scammers posing as real police officers