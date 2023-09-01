Rochester man arrested again for drugs

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester man has been arrested again for possession of a high number of drugs after police surveilled him, Wednesday.

This is the second time in less than two months John Ask, of Rochester, has been arrested.

Police saw Ask leave his house around 5 p.m. and leave in a car when police promptly pulled the car over and arrested Ask on an apprehension order.

At the time of his arrest, Ask had 48 grams of crack cocaine on him and 88 grams of a substance testing positive for fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine in the car.

Ask was a passenger in the vehicle and Rochester Police (RPD) say the driver of the vehicle could also be facing charges.

Police then received a search warrant for Ask’s house and a vehicle parked at the house.

In the house, police found 48 grams of cocaine, 14 grams of crack cocaine, 20 grams of meth and 11 grams of ecstasy.

Ask is slated to be arraigned in court Friday morning.

RPD says the investigation into the drug operation Ask is apart of is ongoing and believe Ask was higher up in the operation.

