Rochester Fire Department announces burn ban effective immediately

Rochester Fire Department
Rochester Fire Department(kttc)
By Zach Fuller
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Fire Department (RFD) has announced a burn ban effective immediately until conditions improve.

The ban will be in place for the whole City of Rochester and includes legal recreation fires.

The ban in city limits is expected to last several days as fire officials track conditions into next week.

RFD says the forecasted hot temperatures with low humidity and breezy winds, combined with drought conditions and dry fuels are the reasons for the ban.

Temperatures are forecasted the upper 90s over the holiday weekend and with outdoor vegetation dry from the drought, fires can start and spread easily.

RFD says these measures are a proactive approach as the department tries to mitigate conditions this weekend.

Rochester Fire Chief Eric Kerska will speak with the media Friday at 2 p.m. about the ban.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
27-year-old father dies in work-related farming accident
A Waukon, Iowa man is dead after a crash between a pick up truck and a motorcycle in Allamakee...
Fatal crash between pick up truck and motorcycle in Allamakee County
Emergency landing
Plane makes emergency landing in Winona Wednesday night
RPD logo
Police investigating shooting in Northeast Rochester
ABC opens new store
Ability Building Community celebrates convenience store opening

Latest News

KTTC News Now
KTTC News Now
Mayo Clinic updates five-year plan
Mayo Clinic announces update to five-year plan
FILE - Stanford running back Mitch Leigber, middle, runs the ball against California during the...
ACC becomes latest power conference to expand cross-country by adding Stanford, Cal and SMU