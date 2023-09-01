Rochester Fire Department announces burn ban effective immediately

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Fire Department (RFD) has announced a burn ban effective immediately until conditions improve.

The ban will be in place for the whole City of Rochester and includes legal recreation fires.

The ban in city limits is expected to last several days as fire officials track conditions into next week.

RFD says the forecasted hot temperatures with low humidity and breezy winds, combined with drought conditions and dry fuels are the reasons for the ban.

Temperatures are forecasted the upper 90s over the holiday weekend and with outdoor vegetation dry from the drought, fires can start and spread easily.

RFD says these measures are a proactive approach as the department tries to mitigate conditions this weekend.

Rochester Fire Chief Eric Kerska will speak with the media Friday at 2 p.m. about the ban.

