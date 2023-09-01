Police investigating report of shooting in Northeast Rochester
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 12:51 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Police are investigating after a report of a shooting in Northeast Rochester.
Police said that it happened in the 2800 block of Northern Valley Drive Northeast.
No word on any injuries at this time.
An investigation is on going.
This is a developing story. Stay with KTTC for the latest information.
Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.