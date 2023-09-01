Olmsted County issues burn ban effective immediately

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson has issued a burn ban for the entire county effective immediately.

Torgerson says the decision was made based on guidance from Rochester Fire Chief Eric Kerska, several other Fire Chiefs in the county and the National Weather Service.

Forecasted hot temperatures with low humidity and breezy winds, combined with drought conditions and dry fuels are the reasons for the ban.

Olmsted County’s announcement comes hours after Rochester Fire Department’s announcement.

The ban is in effect until further notice and includes the banning of open burning, recreational fires or campfires.

Even if a previous permit has been issued for a burn, that is no longer valid under this ban.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says it will announce when the ban has been lifted.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.