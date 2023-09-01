Olmsted County announces Chester Woods Park lottery deer hunt

EYOTA, Minn. (KTTC) – The Olmsted County Parks Division is opening a lottery drawing for deer hunters during shotgun season to hunt Chester Woods Regional Park.

The county says the reason for the hunt will be to harvest enough animals to keep the herd healthy and manageable.

Forty hunters will be selected as part of the lottery, with the drawing being held Monday, September 25th at 8:00 a.m.

To register for the lottery, you can fill out a registration form here or call (507) 328-7070.

Applications are due to the Public Works Department by 5:00 p.m. on September 20th.

Each hunter will need to obtain at least one disease management harvest tag to allow for taking more than one antlerless deer.

The shotgun hunting season runs from November 18th through November 26.

