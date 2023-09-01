Midwest Tailgate visits Dover-Eyota High School

EYOTA, Minn. (KTTC) – Midwest Access is live in Eyota Friday as Midwest Tailgate visits ahead Dover-Eyota of week one of the high school football season, where the Eagles will take on Lourdes.

Each week, Kamie Roesler will be visiting a local high school ahead of the football game that night talking with players, coaches, cheerleaders, band members, etc. to get you ready for the game.

She also will be grilling at the big game and will share some recipes for your tailgate.

Midwest Tailgate will be at these locations for the weeks ahead during the football season:

September 8 - Stewartville High School for Kasson-Mantorville @ Stewartville

September 15 - Byron High School for Winona @ Byron

September 21 - Triton High School for Chatfield @ Triton

September 29 - Mayo High School for Lakeville South @ Mayo

October 6 - Century High School for John Marshall @ Century

October 13 - Albert Lea High School for Waseca @ Albert Lea

October 18 - Mason City High School for Western Dubuque @ Mason City

