Mayo Clinic announces update to five-year plan

Mayo Clinic updates five-year plan
By Zach Fuller
Published: Sep. 1, 2023
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Mayo Clinic has announced an update to its five-year plan as it gets ready to unveil the full plan to Rochester City Council in October.

The plan is to reflect Mayo’s new “Bold. Forward. strategy” the clinic says will “transform healthcare globally and reimagine patient and staff experience in Rochester.”

Mayo says potential projects in the updated plan include two new medical buildings, patient and visitor parking ramps and ancillary facilities that will be focused on greater patient experience.

The new buildings will also be able to treat more patients that need care for serious and complex diseases, according to Mayo.

Reimagining Rochester’s campus is the centerpiece of the new “Bold. Forward. strategy.”

The clinic says it will continue to meet with neighborhood and downtown stakeholders overviewing these potential plans and how it will impact the city, while continuing to seek community input.

City Council will hear and potentially vote to approve Mayo’s plan in October when the full five-year plan is revealed.

Final approval for the project and investment in Rochester will need to be voted on by the Mayo Clinic Board of Trustees, which could come by the end of 2023.

