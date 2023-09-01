Hot & breezy Labor Day holiday weekend

Highs in the 90s possible through Tuesday
By Sarah Gannon
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Labor Day often marks the unofficial end of summer, but Mother Nature says summer isn’t over just yet as another hot stretch of weather settles into the Upper Midwest just in time for the long weekend.

Football Forecast
Football Forecast(KTTC)

It’s a beautiful evening for the kick-off of high school football. Conditions will be warm and breezy with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s for kick-off and cooled into the mid-70s by the 4th quarter. Overnight, temperatures will be mild in the mid-60s with breezy south winds at 10-15 mph and mostly clear to partly cloudy skies.

Labor Day Weekend Forecast
Labor Day Weekend Forecast(KTTC)

Temperatures climb into the low 90s on Saturday with mainly sunny skies and breezy southwest winds at 10-15 mph. Hot temperatures in the low 90s continue Sunday and Labor Day Monday with widespread sun. Winds will be blustery out of the south and southwest at 15-20 mph with gusts near 30 mph.

One more hot day in the upper 80s and low 90s are expected Tuesday with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night into early Wednesday could see a chance for isolated storms, but overall confidence is low at this time.

Precip Forecast
Precip Forecast(KTTC)

Temperatures cool back to more seasonal values in the upper 70s and low 80s Wednesday. Seasonal conditions are expected to remain through the end of next week.

7-Day Forecast
7-Day Forecast(KTTC)

