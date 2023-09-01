Decorah High School ranked second again in state of Iowa
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DECORAH, Iowa (KTTC) – Decorah High School has been ranked second in the entire state by U.S. News for 2023-24.
Schools are ranked on performance on state-required tests, graduation and how well students are prepared for college.
Nationally, Decorah High is ranked 870th in the entire country.
31% of students are enrolled in Advanced Placement (AP) courses in the district.
Here’s how Decorah High School ranked according to U.S. News:
|Ranking Factors
|National
|State
|College Readiness Index Rank
|4,466
|19
|College Curriculum Breadth Index Rank
|4,714
|19
|State Assessment Proficiency Rank
|134
|3
|State Assessment Performance Rank
|183
|4
|Graduation Rate Rank
|1,725
|44
Decorah High School has 577 students.
In 2022, Decorah High School was ranked second in the state. In 2021, the high school was ranked first.
Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.