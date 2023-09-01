Decorah High School ranked second again in state of Iowa

DECORAH, Iowa (KTTC) – Decorah High School has been ranked second in the entire state by U.S. News for 2023-24.

Schools are ranked on performance on state-required tests, graduation and how well students are prepared for college.

Nationally, Decorah High is ranked 870th in the entire country.

31% of students are enrolled in Advanced Placement (AP) courses in the district.

Here’s how Decorah High School ranked according to U.S. News:

Ranking Factors National State College Readiness Index Rank 4,466 19 College Curriculum Breadth Index Rank 4,714 19 State Assessment Proficiency Rank 134 3 State Assessment Performance Rank 183 4 Graduation Rate Rank 1,725 44

Decorah High School has 577 students.

In 2022, Decorah High School was ranked second in the state. In 2021, the high school was ranked first.

