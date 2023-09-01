Clear Lake scam warning: scammers posing as real police officers

By Kendall Schears
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa. (KTTC) –More scam call reports are coming into police departments nearly every day.

In Clear Lake, Iowa, the police department is receiving several reports of scam phone calls to residents.

Police say the scammers are calling and pretending to be local police officers, telling people they missed a court date or jury duty and owe the department money.

Impersonators will often know the community member’s name and use an officer’s real name so it may seem real.

But authorities want to remind folks that the department will not call and ask for money under any circumstances.

If you do receive a call like this, hang up and contact your local police department and report the activity.

Click here to visit Clear Lake Police Department’s website.

