Bringing awareness to human trafficking one mile at a time

By Kamie Roesler
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – He’s at it again. Zackery Jennissen, 20, is running for a good cause. On September 1 he is running from noon to noon on September 2, so 24 hours, near RCTC’s campus.

Jennissen is running to support the 30 for Freedom campaign. 30 for Freedom’s goal is to take a stand against sex trafficking. It’s goal in 2023 is to raise $500,000.

Jennissen says his family has been impacted by human trafficking, and it’s why he runs. He actually ran across the state of Minnesota last year. That’s more than 600 miles.

This year he says his 24-hour run will likely put him at 100 miles.

“It’s so prevalent, and once you start to open your eyes to what it is, it’s hard to not want to get involved,” he said.

See the attached video to find out where around RCTC Jennissen will be running on Friday.

To learn more about his run, and if you would like to donate to his cause, all the details are here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

