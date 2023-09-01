Albert Lea Mayor reacts to MercyOne clinic closing its doors

By Matt Rineer
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Albert Lea, Minn. (KTTC) – With MercyOne announcing the closure of its Albert Lea clinic, the community is looking to find a replacement for its healthcare needs.

The city of Albert Lea opened the MercyOne clinic in July of 2021, following Mayo Clinic Health System moving several key services from Albert Lea to Austin. However, it will be closing its doors sometime later this year.

Despite having multiple locations in the state of Iowa, this is the only location in Minnesota. The city is currently searching for an alternative service for its residents.

Although this is a tough loss for the city, leaders remain confident they can find a solution.

“Albert Lea is a very strong and resilient community, and I believe the business leaders and community leaders that were behind the Albert Lea health care coalition, will come together, and they will look at options and try to figure out where exactly we go from here.”

Albert Lea Mayor Rich Murray

