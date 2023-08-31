WATCH: MN GOP calls for special session over law concerning School Resource Officers

By Zach Fuller
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC News Now airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KTTC’s Livestream and Facebook page.

Thursday episode includes:

  • Minnesota Senate and House Republicans hold press conference to discuss proposed changes to School Resource Officer law and call for special session

Click the Livestream video above to watch.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency landing
Plane makes emergency landing in Winona Wednesday night
A Waukon, Iowa man is dead after a crash between a pick up truck and a motorcycle in Allamakee...
Fatal crash between pick up truck and motorcycle in Allamakee County
Charlie Berens to perform at Mayo Civic Center
Charlie Berens adds second show at Mayo Civic Center
Luke Bryan performs during CMA Fest 2022 on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in...
Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office prepares for Luke Bryan concert
This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power

Latest News

MercyOne Wellness Center
MercyOne to close Albert Lea clinic at end of the year
Hy-vee
Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations now offering flu shots with no appointment necessary
Crossing guard
Day in the life of a Rochester crossing guard
A Waukon, Iowa man is dead after a crash between a pick up truck and a motorcycle in Allamakee...
Fatal crash between pick up truck and motorcycle in Allamakee County