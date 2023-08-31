Sunny and mild today; A hot, summer-like holiday weekend is ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re continuing our spell of fantastic late summer weather today with another round of blue-sky weather and mild temperatures. We can expect to enjoy mostly sunny skies this afternoon as high pressure moves through the upper Mississippi Valley. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s with a south breeze that will reach 20 miles per hour in the afternoon.

Temperatures will slowly cool from the 70s to the 60s this evening and a slight southerly breeze. Overnight readings will be in the upper 50s with light southeast winds.

Friday will be bright and warm and a bit breezier. There will be a few thin, high clouds in the afternoon with high temperatures in the mid-80s and south winds that will gusty to 25 miles per hour, pulling in the warmer air.

The holiday weekend will feature breezy, hot, and humid weather across the region. Expect a few passing clouds on Saturday with a warm southwest breeze, and high temperatures will be in the low 90s.

Sunday and Labor Day Monday will be a little sunnier with gusty southwest winds. High temperatures on both days will be in the mid-90s with heat index values in the 90s as well. Overall, the temperatures this weekend will be 15 to 20 degrees warmer than the seasonal average.

Hot and humid weather will stick around next Tuesday, priming the atmosphere for some late-afternoon thunderstorms as a cold front approaches the area. High temperatures will be around 90 degrees.

There will be a chance for a stray thunderstorm or two on Wednesday with partly sunny skies and high temperatures in the low 80s.

The remainder of the upcoming week, and the following weekend, look bright and warm with high temperatures in the low and mid-80s.

