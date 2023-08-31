Remembering Minnesota State Trooper Ted Foss 23 years after his death

By Megan Zemple
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety is remembering Minnesota State Trooper Cpl. Ted Foss 23 years after he was hit and killed while on a traffic stop on I-90 near Lewiston.

Foss’s death put into motion the “Ted Foss Move Over Law,” making it a law to move over for emergency and maintenance vehicles stopped on the side of the road with two or more lanes. The law was expanded this year to include stalled or disabled vehicles.

MSP will have increased enforcements this week to crack down on violations.

“It’s definitely important, especially going into the winter months,” MSP Sgt. Troy Christianson said. “We’re going to see vehicle spinouts and crashes along the roadway. We want to educate people on why we have that law.”

Fines for violating the law start at $100.

Christianson said other states like Wisconsin have followed Minnesota’s lead when it comes to enacting similar laws.

Foss left behind his wife, Andrea and two children.

