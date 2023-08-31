Plane makes emergency landing in Winona Wednesday night

Emergency landing
Emergency landing(MGN)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – An airplane had to make an emergency landing at Winona’s Airport late Wednesday night.

Around 11:30 p.m., a Piper Arrow plane traveling from Appleton, Wisconsin to Mankato started experiencing some engine issues.

The pilot had to make an emergency landing at the Winona Airport.

According to the pilot, there were three people on board.

There were no injuries.

The plane is still on the ground getting repairs.

