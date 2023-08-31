Olmsted County Sheriff’s Department prepares for Luke Bryan concert.

EYOTA, Minn. (KTTC) – Eyota will sing ‘I don’t want this night to end’ in just a few short weeks when Luke Byran takes the stage for his annual farm tour. This is his second stop in this small Minnesota community and the sheriff’s office doesn’t want to have to crash anyone’s party.

The concert is set for September 23, however last year there were some hiccups with the mass amount of traffic.

“They are actually having the concert in a different field this year, so we have rerouted traffic a little bit. We are hoping the new traffic route helps some also with the round-a-bout in Eyota that it keeps traffic flowing as it is designed to do,” captain of the patrol division Kelly Lee said.

According to Lee, the concert drew more than 15,000 people and the department is working alongside Luke Bryan’s team to ensure things run smoothing this year.

The sheriff’s office will also have double the patrol the night of the concert.

“We can’t monitor everybody leaving, I know that we will have extra patrol on that night as we’ll as the state patrol. They will have some extra people on. Obviously, we hope that they make good decisions and don’t over consume and then decide to drive,” Lee explained.

There will be parking in the city available with designated pedestrian routes, but Lee encourages ride sharing as a way to ease traffic.

“We ask the public that they remember again we’re trying to get a large amount of people into a small area and that no matter what we do there is no perfect route, no perfect plan it’s just going to take some time to come in, some time to leave and I just want people to keep that in mind,” Lee said.

Lee said he wants to remind everyone to plan a little extra time to get to and from the concert.

