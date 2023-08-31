New Hwy 52 lane closures to begin on Zumbrota to Cannon Falls project

New Hwy 52 lane closures to begin on Zumbrota to Cannon Falls project
By KTTC Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ZUMBROTA, Minn. (KTTC) – Highway 52 motorists should be prepared for a new closures beginning Thursday on the Zumbrota to Cannon Falls construction project.

A northbound right lane closure began Aug. 31 south of Zumbrota and lane changes for all traffic will begin Sept. 7 south of Cannon Falls, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The northbound right lane will close between the exits of Highway 60 east and Highway 58 at Zumbrota, but motorists will still be able to exit at Zumbrota.

The lane changes south of Cannon Falls will switch the single-lane traffic in each direction from the northbound lanes to the southbound lanes just south of Goodhue Co. Rd 24. Highway 52 traffic will remain a single lane in each direction on the southbound lanes beginning at Goodhue Co. Rd 24 in Cannon Falls extending to Skunk Hollow Trail.

Crews are replacing large box culverts underneath the northbound lanes to connect to the culverts already installed under the southbound lanes at Butler Creek. They will also be completing a J-turn.

Signs will give advance notice of lane changes and closures.

These lane closures and shifts are expected to stay in place until late October.

