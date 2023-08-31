Minnesota DNR offers ‘Free Park Day’ on Sept. 9

One of four days each year DNR waives fees
Lake Itasca State Park, Minnesota
Lake Itasca State Park, Minnesota(John Snell)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Minnesotans can soon get into all the state parks for free - for one day.

The Minnesota DNR is waiving vehicle permit fees at all 75 state parks and recreation areas on Saturday, Sept. 9 for “Free Park Day.”

This is one of the four days each year the DNR waives these fees.

“We hope Minnesotans who haven’t been to a state park before or haven’t visited in a while will come out to enjoy time in nature and make memories with friends and family,” said Ann Pierce, director of the Minnesota DNR Parks and Trails Division.

DNR officials say most Minnesotans live within 30 miles of a state park.

You can find the one closest to you here.

Visitor activity options:

  • If the weather is warm, cool off at one of the 33 state park swimming beaches.
  • Hiking is the most popular state park activity. You can find tips and locations here.
  • All-terrain track chairs are available to borrow at 13 state parks, giving visitors with limited mobility the opportunity to explore trails that aren’t accessible with a regular wheelchair.
  • Bike, walk, or roll on paved trails at 33 state parks.
  • Picnic areas are plentiful and provide great places to enjoy a meal with family and friends.

Visitors are advised to look for alerts and notices on park webpages before heading out to be aware of construction, trail closures, or other circumstances that might impact their trip.

For more information, visit the Minnesota DNR’s Free Park Days webpage.

