MercyOne to close Albert Lea clinic at end of the year

MercyOne Wellness Center
MercyOne Wellness Center(KCRG)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT
ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center announced that it will be closing its Albert Lea location at the end of the year.

The clinic opened in July 2021 and is citing the impact to health care systems caused by the pandemic, among other things, for its closing.

MercyOne released the following statement:

“Like all health care systems, MercyOne must reduce costs and redistribute resources to ensure we can continue to fulfill our Mission with a focus on providing high-quality patient care. Despite our best intensions, the impact to health care systems caused by the pandemic and worsened by an increasingly difficult workforce recruitment environment, paired with the differences in regulatory clinical practice crossing into Minnesota have created barriers we’ve been unable to overcome. Therefore, MercyOne has made the painful decision to close our location in Albert Lea by the end of the year. There are opportunities for colleagues to transition to other MercyOne facilities. Patient care remains a top priority and all patients will be invited to continue their care at another MercyOne location most convenient to them.”

