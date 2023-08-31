KIDS WITH COURAGE: Weston Bernau Update

FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC is honored to introduce viewers monthly to some of the youngest among us, facing the unthinkable with bravery and optimism. This month’s honoree may look familiar to you—and for good reason!

Imagine our surprise running into Weston Bernau at the Fillmore County Fair this summer.

He’s a Kid With Courage alumnus, featured on this segment two years ago.

Now, Weston’s 13 years old. He still enjoys competing in 4-H.

“I did really good,” he told KTTC. “I was pretty high up in the state fair lineup.”

Weston goes about showing his animals in a different way than many other competitors. He uses his power wheelchair.

He has congenital muscular dystrophy.

“My muscles stayed the same as when I was born. They never really grow as my body grows,” he explained.

Weston was already well-spoken and hardworking when KTTC met him on his family farm near Fountain.

Fast forward two years later, and he’s pushing himself to new limits.

“Much stronger, more willing to do stuff,” Weston said.

He puts in the work, doing exercises to keep his body as strong as possible.

He’s forging his path at school, helping as a manager for the football team and excelling in 4-H.

At the 2023 Minnesota State Fair, Weston won Grand Champion Hereford Breeding Gilt. That means he’s been the champ two years in a row in that division.

Weston Bernau wins Grand Champion Hereford Breeding Gilt at the 2023 Minnesota State Fair (KTTC)

“People treat him like any other normal person, and he just kind of rolls with life as we go,” said Weston’s mother, Dawn.

We also asked about southeast Minnesota’s favorite pig, Tom Overlie. (Back in 2021, Caitlin may have bribed Weston to change the name of one of his pigs to poke fun at her co-anchor.)

“She bribed me a dollar to change it to Tom Overlie. So, I did. Yeah, she gave me an actual dollar,” Weston recalled.

Well, let’s say Tom is no longer a top competitor.

“He’s in my belly,” Weston said.

KTTC is very proud of our Kid With Courage: a big brother, son, competitor, and now eighth grader.

“He’s very resilient, and he’s very good with people. He loves to talk to people. I think he brings out the best in everybody when he’s around them,” Dawn said.

