Hot and humid Labor Day Weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – High temperatures have been fantastic this week in the upper 70s and lower 80s, but that will all change in the coming days. The heat and humidity will return for the upcoming holiday weekend.

Tonight's forecast (KTTC)

Overnight lows will drop near seasonal averages in the middle 50s with mostly clear skies. Winds will be strong out of the south around 10-15 mph. Temperatures will quickly warm throughout the day on Friday.

Friday's forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures on Friday will be in the middle and upper 80s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the south around 15-25 mph. Dew points should stay in the 50s which will keep heat index values in the upper 80s for most locations.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures this weekend will warm into the lower and middle 90s. Highs on Sunday could reach the upper 90s in some locations. Heat index values will be in the upper 90s and maybe the lower 100s at times. I don’t think heat index values will get too outrageous because dew points should stay steady in the lower 60s. They shouldn’t reach the upper 60s and lower 70s like they did with the previous hot temperatures.

Highs will stay in the 90s on Monday and Tuesday of next week too. We’ll finally drop near seasonal averages by late next week. Rain is back in the forecast late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Monthly Outlook (KTTC)

Looking ahead to September, the Climate Prediction Center has above-average temperatures and below-average precipitation chances for the month.

Nick

