Fatal crash between pick up truck and motorcycle in Allamakee County

By Kendall Schears
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WAUKON, Iowa. (KTTC) – A Waukon, Iowa man is dead after a crash between a pick up truck and a motorcycle in Allamakee County.

It happened around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday night at Highway 76 and Sandhill Road near Waukon.

A Dubuque man was driving a GMC pick up truck was going north on Highway 76 when it left the road to make a U-turn to go south.

Kerry Nuehring, 60, was also going north on a Harley Davidson motorcycle and hit the pick up truck’s trailer.

Nuehring was ejected from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

