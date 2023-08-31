Day in the life of a Rochester crossing guard

Crossing guard
Crossing guard(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Being a crossing guard is an important job in keeping children safe on their way to and from school.

Dean Jensen is a Rochester native who is recently retired and decided to become a crossing guard three years ago.

He helps kids and families cross a busy intersection at 6th St. SW, near the exit and on-ramps off of Highway 52.

Jensen says one day, he counted 330 vehicles in the morning and 350 vehicles in the afternoon at his post. He says that area can get congested and some drivers can get impatient.

”Dealing with people going too fast, on their phones and just generally slow down I think is the biggest thing, obey the traffic laws. My stop sign means the same thing as an intersection,” he said.

The Rochester crossing guard are actually hired out of the company, Express Employment Professionals. There are 45 crossing guards in our community.

