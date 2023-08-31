August Jefferson Award Winner: Arleta Fenwick

Chatfield MN
Chatfield MN(KTTC)
By Noah Caplan
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHATFIELD, Minn. (FOX 47) – Arleta Fenwick may have retired from teaching over 20 years ago, but to this day, she’s always keeping busy.

“I have been very fortunate in my life, and I need to pay it back,” Fenwick said.

Arleta has made a name for herself in the Chatfield community. She is currently on the foundation board at Chatfield’s Care Center. She also volunteers at the city’s assisted living facility.

On top of those commitments, she is a dedicated member of her church and a good friend to her many neighbors at Orchard Ridge.

“She sprinkles sunshine wherever she goes,” said Alice Ernster, Arleta’s friend and neighbor. “You name it, she does it, just like that, she’s there.”

For Arleta, all this time helping others is what’s most important.

“It just warms your heart and makes everything better,” Fenwick said. “Anything that needs doing, I do it.”

That can-do attitude is why Arleta Fenwick is this month’s Jefferson Award winner.

