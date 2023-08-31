Ability Building Community celebrates convenience store opening

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Ability Building Community is celebrating the opening of a new convenience store that aims to teach people with developmental disabilities about customer service and handling money.

The store started out as a coffee cart in 2021 and is now called Cosmic Corner, serving hot pizza, mozzarella sticks, chips and drinks. It’s open to the public and nothing costs more than $3. It’s located within the ABC building at 1911 14th St NW in Rochester.

“Our goal is to really help people gain customer service skills, so that if they want to get a competitive job working at Caribou, working at Target, working at a local business in town, they’re going to have that skill set so that they can get hired there,” ABC Program Manager Kristen Lynne said.

The store is open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Those interested in stopping by should stop by the front desk and ask to be taken to the store.

