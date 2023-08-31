Ability Building Community celebrates convenience store opening

By Megan Zemple
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Ability Building Community is celebrating the opening of a new convenience store that aims to teach people with developmental disabilities about customer service and handling money.

The store started out as a coffee cart in 2021 and is now called Cosmic Corner, serving hot pizza, mozzarella sticks, chips and drinks. It’s open to the public and nothing costs more than $3. It’s located within the ABC building at 1911 14th St NW in Rochester.

“Our goal is to really help people gain customer service skills, so that if they want to get a competitive job working at Caribou, working at Target, working at a local business in town, they’re going to have that skill set so that they can get hired there,” ABC Program Manager Kristen Lynne said.

The store is open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Those interested in stopping by should stop by the front desk and ask to be taken to the store.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Waukon, Iowa man is dead after a crash between a pick up truck and a motorcycle in Allamakee...
Fatal crash between pick up truck and motorcycle in Allamakee County
Emergency landing
Plane makes emergency landing in Winona Wednesday night
Luke Bryan performs during CMA Fest 2022 on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in...
Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office prepares for Luke Bryan concert
Charlie Berens to perform at Mayo Civic Center
Charlie Berens adds second show at Mayo Civic Center
This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power

Latest News

Ability Building Community celebrates new store opening
Last operational Landing Ship Tank (LST) at La Crosse
Last operational Landing Ship Tank (LST) visits La Crosse
Minnesota State Trooper Cpl Ted Foss
Remembering Minnesota State Trooper Ted Foss 23 years after his death
New Hwy 52 lane closures to begin on Zumbrota to Cannon Falls project
New Hwy 52 lane closures to begin on Zumbrota to Cannon Falls project