125 Live expands Cancer Survivor Program
By Matt Rineer
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A popular fitness club is expanding its membership in one of its programs.

The 125 Live Fitness Centerpost-assessments is expanding its membership for the Cancer Survivor Program.

Previously you needed to have a membership with the center to be able to join this program. However, after receiving a grant from Mayo Clinic, the organization is welcoming all members of the community to join regardless of whether they own a membership with 125 Live.

“So, the six-week block program is going to come with three times a week exercise programs like this. There will be two support group meetings per six weeks. We’ll also have a creative art project and then we have pre and post assessments as well.”

125 Live Operations Manager Jen Schimek

As the program continues to expand, its members have found it to be a welcomed outlet for others who have gone through a similar experience.

“It’s hard sometimes to relate to people that haven’t been there and done that. Where it’s really nice to be able to talk to someone whose been on a cancer journey. Maybe it’s not the same as yours, but they know what it’s like to hear those words that you have a cancer. Chemo, and radiation and surgery and everything that goes with that.”

Cancer Survivor Program member Sue Whitcomb

If you’re interested in learning more about the program, click here.

