125 Live expands Cancer Survivor Program

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A popular fitness club is expanding its membership in one of its programs.

The 125 Live Fitness Centerpost-assessments is expanding its membership for the Cancer Survivor Program.

Previously you needed to have a membership with the center to be able to join this program. However, after receiving a grant from Mayo Clinic, the organization is welcoming all members of the community to join regardless of whether they own a membership with 125 Live.

“So, the six-week block program is going to come with three times a week exercise programs like this. There will be two support group meetings per six weeks. We’ll also have a creative art project and then we have pre and post assessments as well.”

As the program continues to expand, its members have found it to be a welcomed outlet for others who have gone through a similar experience.

“It’s hard sometimes to relate to people that haven’t been there and done that. Where it’s really nice to be able to talk to someone whose been on a cancer journey. Maybe it’s not the same as yours, but they know what it’s like to hear those words that you have a cancer. Chemo, and radiation and surgery and everything that goes with that.”

If you’re interested in learning more about the program, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.