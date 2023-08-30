What you need to know about recycling in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Olmsted County Commissioner Laurel Podulke-Smith and Anthony Whittmer with the Olmsted County Environmental Resources team joined Midwest Access host Kamie Roesler at the Olmsted County Recycling Center Plus on Wednesday.

They were able to answer questions like what happens at the Olmsted County Recycling Center, what do future plans look like, how can citizens make things better and more.

Watch the attached video for all the details.

To learn more about what can and cannot be recycled in Olmsted County, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.