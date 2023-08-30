Student loan repayments restart soon

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – For the first time since March of 2020, student loan repayments will resume.

Starting October 1st, federal student loan repayments will resume for the first time in three years. The federal loan student portfolio currently has total more than $1.6 trillion, by about 43 million borrowers.

“It’s a very long process. planning out my student loans. I have it planned out, for four years, and how I’m going to pay it off, and I have a good strategy of how I’m going to pay that off afterwards,” Wisconsin-Madison University student Shawn Jacobson said.

While some students are spreading their payments across four years. Others are looking to make lump sum payments as an alternative. Experts say that paying these types of payments before September 1st will help minimize interest costs.

However, borrowers should still exercise caution when making these payments.

“Scammers are always getting creative. But if it’s not coming from studnetaid.gov or your loan servicer. I would look at it as potentially not being legitimate,” Pulse Financial Planner Matt Elliott said.

Avoiding these scams is a crucial step in making these payments, but there are still other important details students should take into account when going through the process.

“Most importantly you have to understand the terms of the loan. If you’re actually going to take on huge sums of money. You’ve got to make sure what the penalties are, what the repayment period is going to be. Really make sure you’re taking into account that monthly payment.”

“Loan servicers change. So, you may have had your loans with AAdvantage and now there over at MOHELA. For various reasons that can occur. So, verify where your current loan balance is and also make sure your contact information is updated with your loan servicer as well.”

