Rochester Catholic Schools enrollment increases by 2 percent in past year

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Catholic Schools students have returned to the classroom for the school year.

The schools are supported by the six Catholic parishes in Rochester.

There are three elementary schools, a middle school and a high school.

While the majority of students live in Rochester, many travel from surrounding towns to attend RCS.

Enrollment is up 2 percent from where it was last year with 1,347 students last year to 1,371 this year.

School leaders say the increase may be because of some new programs they’ve added this year.

They’ve enrolled more preschoolers for full days, created a nature-based preschool and opened up a toddler room for two-year-olds.

“There’s a high need in the city of Rochester, and really, in the country, for childcare. We believe we’re a preschool, not a childcare. So by bringing that down and serving two-year-olds, we had a lot of our current families who are so grateful because then they can have all their children in one place,” RCS president Annemarie Vega said.

A lot of those new students this year are actually preschoolers, because the opened up an option for two-year olds.

Last year, there were 76 preschoolers at Holy Spirit Elementary School. This year, there’s 108.

Not only are classes getting bigger, school leaders say they’re also getting more diverse.

“What people are often surprised to hear is that we have over 20 percent students of color, and they identify that way. Sometimes, color isn’t always seen, but we really embrace and love that about our community. It’s something we continue to lean into and want to be part of who we are,” Vega said.

