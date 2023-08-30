RCTC in design phase for $11+ million Heintz Center renovation project

RCTC's Heintz Center
RCTC's Heintz Center(KTTC)
By Eric Min
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Community and Technical College (RCTC) is in the design phase to renovate their Heintz Center building.

Minnesota State Chancellor Scott Olson and Senator Carla Nelson visited RCTC Wednesday morning to learn more about the school’s $11 million renovation project.

The officials toured the Heintz Center and visited the classes the building houses. Some of the classes included automotive, welding, and criminal justice.

RCTC President Jeffrey Boyd says the renovation will upgrade the equipment for the classes.

He says it is important to be up-to-date with technology so that students are best prepared to join the workforce.

“This is our current technical education building. So, we are putting theory to practice and getting students prepared to go out in those needed work industry sectors. I think it is just exciting again to see the number of people that come and support RCTC. Senator Carla Nelson, one of our state senators, support us in every project. So, that’s just really exciting.”

RCTC President Jeffrey Boyd

President Boyd says the project will work towards providing students state-of-the-art education suitable for the 21st century.

