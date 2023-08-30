Pet of the Week: Big Mac

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Each week Paws and Claws in Rochester introduces us to a Pet of the Week on Midwest Access. This week we meet Big Mac, a three-month-old female.

Here’s what Paws and Claws had to say about Big Mac:

Today’s selected pet is Big Mac - a 3 1/2 month old kitten who was born in a foster home on May 14th and is one of a litter of 4. Big Mac is neither big nor a boy as her name might suggest. Her pregnant mother cat was found eating out of a dumpster at an area McDonalds in early May and was brought to Paws and Claws where she was placed in a foster home. This brave mother cat, Micki, had her litter of kittens in the foster home one week after being rescued. All are named for the fast food place where the mother cat was rescued. Our little girl is a beautiful black and white kitten whom the foster Mom describes as a “kitten in an adult body”. She is a normal, active kitten but the most quiet one of the four kittens in the litter. She would do best in a home with another kitten or tolerant adult cat to help socialize her and keep her company. Having been raised in the foster home, Big Mac is used to lots of human love and companionship and we certainly hope she can have a much happier and safer life than her momma cat has had. Mama cat Micki has been spayed and is also available for adoption as is Big Mac’s sibling, Small Fry. We think they all deserve a break today and every day from here on.

