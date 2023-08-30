Pet Expo coming to Olmstead County Fairgrounds

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Many varieties of animals looking for forever homes will be featured at the upcoming pet expo at the Olmstead County Fairgrounds. The event hosted by Playland Junction, will take place on September 10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Food and supplies will also be available for purchase. Playland Junction owners Sally and Tasha Adams were our guests on Midwest Access to talk more about the event.

If you would like more information including vendor registration, you can reach them here.

