News conference to propose fix for SRO legislation change

By Kendall Schears
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) –Minnesota senate and house republicans will be holding a news conference to propose legislation to fix the school resource officer change that they say has put students and school safety at risk.

The news conference gets underway at 11 a.m. Wednesday in St. Paul.

A provision in this year’s education omnibus bill bans SROs from using certain forms of restraint in unreasonable situations.

The Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association has expressed concerns that the new law will constrain officers’ ability to control difficult scenarios.

Law enforcement and the Centennial School District Superintendent, Jeff Holmberg, will explain the impact of the change.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

