(KTTC) –Wednesday is National Grief Awareness Day.

Shedding an important light on raising awareness about the impact grief has on people and communities.

It is something anyone at any age can experience and affects people in many ways.

Whether that be feelings of discomfort, anxiety or fear, there are ways you can navigate a path forward through difficult times.

The American Psychological Association says seeking support through family, friends and professionals is critical in not feeling alone.

There are also a lot of articles and podcasts that provide resources on ways to cope.

Click here to learn more about resources on how to handle grief.

