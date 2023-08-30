National Grief Awareness Day

Wednesday is national grief awareness day.
Wednesday is national grief awareness day.(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By Kendall Schears
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KTTC) –Wednesday is National Grief Awareness Day.

Shedding an important light on raising awareness about the impact grief has on people and communities.

It is something anyone at any age can experience and affects people in many ways.

Whether that be feelings of discomfort, anxiety or fear, there are ways you can navigate a path forward through difficult times.

The American Psychological Association says seeking support through family, friends and professionals is critical in not feeling alone.

There are also a lot of articles and podcasts that provide resources on ways to cope.

Click here to learn more about resources on how to handle grief.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal and state authorities are warning Minnesotans of scammers who are impersonating law...
FBI, Minnesota BCA warn about phone-spoofing scam
Changes are happening on Viola Road Northeast near Wheelock Drive beginning Tuesday.
Northeast Rochester traffic changes begin Tuesday
FILE PHOTO - A man died in a bull attack in rural Minnesota, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s...
Man dies in bull attack in Minnesota
Kellogg Middle School
Rochester middle school launching nearly device-free school days
Novavax COVID-19 vaccine
New COVID-19 Variant leads to new measures for containment

Latest News

Minnesota senate and house republicans will be holding a news conference to propose legislation...
News conference to propose fix for SRO legislation change
Enrollment is up 2 percent from where it was last year with 1,347 students last year to 1,371...
Rochester Catholic Schools enrollment increases by 2 percent in past year
Century High School students are returning for a new year of learning this week and they have a...
Meet Monde Schwartz, Century High School’s New Principal
Century High School students are returning for a new year of learning this week and they have a...
Meet Monde Schwartz, Century High School’s New Principal