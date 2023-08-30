Meet Monde Schwartz, Century High School’s New Principal

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Century High School students are returning for a new year of learning this week and they have a new leader in their school.

Monde Schwartz is the new Century principal.

Schwartz comes from Mankato where she was the principal at Prairie Winds Middle School.

Schwartz stopped by KTTC News Today on Wednesday so our morning viewers could get to know her and learn about her vision for Century’s future.

