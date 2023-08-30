Community services and events at Chabad of Southern Minnesota

By KTTC Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Chabad of Southern Minnesota is a nonprofit organization in the city of Rochester. The center promotes traditional values and social services for everyone. Executive Vice President Rabbi Shloime Greene was our guest on Midwest Access to talk more about the services and events they offer in the community.

If you would like more information about Chabad of Southern Minnesota, you can contact them here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal and state authorities are warning Minnesotans of scammers who are impersonating law...
FBI, Minnesota BCA warn about phone-spoofing scam
Changes are happening on Viola Road Northeast near Wheelock Drive beginning Tuesday.
Northeast Rochester traffic changes begin Tuesday
FILE PHOTO - A man died in a bull attack in rural Minnesota, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s...
Man dies in bull attack in Minnesota
Kellogg Middle School
Rochester middle school launching nearly device-free school days
Novavax COVID-19 vaccine
New COVID-19 Variant leads to new measures for containment

Latest News

Recycle
What you need to know about recycling in Olmsted County
Pet of the Week: Big Mac
Pet of the Week: Big Mac
Pet of the Week: Big Mac
alive after 5 party in rochester
Alive After Five Party at the Mayo Civic Center