City of Rochester still paying for lingering affects of pandemic in new budget.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Property owners could soon see yet another tax increase in Rochester as city leaders continue to consider its 2024 budget, estimated to be $25 million more than last year’s budget.

Things seem to get more expensive every day, and this is the same story for the costs of operating the city. In 2021, city leaders voted for a zero-tax levy increase, which according to Mayor Kim Norton was unheard of, to make up for job loss and reduction. Now the city is paying for this decision.

“What you are seeing now is really a result of that zero increase of the levy. It didn’t account for the fact that employees still got paid and their raises were still in effect because we have multi-year contracts,” Norton explained. “You have to make up for that in the coming up years, so while we did have that one year of zero percent increase, we’re using funds to slowly work that increase in. We’re going to have to deal with that and we’re a growing community.”

As for if it will affect residents or business owners more, that is yet to be determined.

“We are just getting some preliminary numbers back from the county, and it all has to do with what is the assessed value of your property,” Norton said.

Inflation has played a big factor in the 2024 budget, but Norton said the city’s needs have also grown.

“These are very difficult decisions. I know the city council and community would love to say there is no tax increase and I will just remind them that we did do that one year, that isn’t something we can sustain in a community like ours that has really high expectations and growing needs,” Norton said.

After the levy is approved on September 18, the community will have several months to weigh in with concerns.

Norton also mentioned she had hoped there would be funds to help focus on the businesses of Rochester built into the budget.

